Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] Is Currently 4.31 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] closed the trading session at $0.33 on 11/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.3156, while the highest price level was $0.338. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Farmmi Showcasing Product Line at FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, announced the Company’s subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Food Co., Ltd. is showcasing the Company’s product line at the high profile 25th Food & Hospitality China (FHC) Shanghai Global Food Trade Show from November 9-11, 2021. The FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show in being held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, with organizers including the Shanghai Restaurants Cuisine Association and Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co.

In 2020, the FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show reached about 150,000 square meters, with 127,454 visitors and 2,500+ exhibitors from nearly 50 countries and regions around the world. In 2021, FHC is further expanding to cover the food, catering and local cultural culinary, with different themed exhibition areas, international competitions and forums.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -72.59 percent and weekly performance of -5.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 136.55M shares, FAMI reached to a volume of 44487794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAMI in the course of the last twelve months was 37.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

FAMI stock trade performance evaluation

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.49. With this latest performance, FAMI shares dropped by -4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3305, while it was recorded at 0.3316 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6635 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for FAMI is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.57. Additionally, FAMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] managed to generate an average of $11,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.80% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 402,699, which is approximately 346.862% of the company’s market cap and around 3.86% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 197,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $34000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 771,446 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,868,587 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,626,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,013,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 458,864 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,841,257 shares during the same period.