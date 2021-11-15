EVgo Inc. [EVGO] Revenue clocked in at $16.68 million, up 76.47% YTD: What’s Next?

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] plunged by -$0.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $19.57 during the day while it closed the day at $18.90. The company report on November 10, 2021 that EVgo Inc. Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results.

Revenue increase of 29% quarter-over-quarter as retail and fleet segments realized solid activity increases over the second quarter of 2021.

Network throughput rose to an all-time high of 8.0 Gigawatt-hours (GWh), a 31% increase over the second quarter of 2021.

EVgo Inc. stock has also gained 89.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVGO stock has inclined by 97.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 72.13% and gained 76.47% year-on date.

The market cap for EVGO stock reached $5.09 billion, with 28.72 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.51M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 22820502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EVgo Inc. [EVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $15.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2021, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on EVGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 304.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

EVGO stock trade performance evaluation

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 89.38. With this latest performance, EVGO shares gained by 138.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.13% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.86 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.24, while it was recorded at 16.35 for the last single week of trading, and 12.04 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.80 and a Current Ratio set at 42.80.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $328 million, or 37.90% of EVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA with ownership of 2,698,269, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,728,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.67 million in EVGO stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $22.02 million in EVGO stock with ownership of nearly -2.917% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVgo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ:EVGO] by around 13,467,820 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,385,821 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 2,494,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,348,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGO stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,282,870 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,044,303 shares during the same period.