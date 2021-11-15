Edward Jones lifts Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] traded at a high on 11/12/21, posting a 3.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $69.69. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Long-Term Investor Alert: Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI and “Activision”) against certain of its current and former officers and directors for potential mismanagement and self-dealing arising from allegations of sexual and gender harassment as well as gender discrimination.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Recently, Activision was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and stockholders in a securities class action. These actions allege that Activision’s “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual harassment and being paid less than men. The lawsuits also alleges that the Company’s executives and HR personnel knew of the harassment and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent the unlawful conduct and instead retaliated against women who complained. The U.S. Securities Exchange Commission has also recently opened an investigation into the matter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13892797 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Activision Blizzard Inc. stands at 2.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.43%.

The market cap for ATVI stock reached $52.57 billion, with 778.00 million shares outstanding and 773.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.90M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 13892797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $97.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $125 to $98. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $125 to $115, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on ATVI stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ATVI shares from 100 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.70.

How has ATVI stock performed recently?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, ATVI shares dropped by -8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.43 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.96, while it was recorded at 67.55 for the last single week of trading, and 88.23 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.00 and a Gross Margin at +71.92. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.16.

Return on Total Capital for ATVI is now 16.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.90. Additionally, ATVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] managed to generate an average of $231,263 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 13.90%.

Insider trade positions for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $47,009 million, or 89.20% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,780,411, which is approximately 0.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,141,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.05 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $2.64 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly 13.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 619 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 56,726,661 shares. Additionally, 600 investors decreased positions by around 57,279,524 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 560,536,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 674,543,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,014,312 shares, while 160 institutional investors sold positions of 14,200,466 shares during the same period.