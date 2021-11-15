Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] is 18.05% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] traded at a low on 11/12/21, posting a -4.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.09. The company report on November 14, 2021 that Important Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Camber Energy, Inc. Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit.

Radnor, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – November 14, 2021) – The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Camber Energy, Inc. (“Camber”) (NYSE American: CEI). The action charges Camber with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations about the company’s business, operations and prospects. As a result of Camber’s materially misleading statements, investors have suffered significant losses.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 25216973 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Camber Energy Inc. stands at 6.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.04%.

The market cap for CEI stock reached $63.72 million, with 58.46 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 202.79M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 25216973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 232.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.53.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.42. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -14.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.97 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6294, while it was recorded at 1.1600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0461 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1214.36 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -971.07.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -69.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

There are presently around $8 million, or 1.32% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,083,257, which is approximately 241.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.99% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 533,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.58 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.56 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 209.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 5,195,486 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 366,989 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,826,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,389,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,094,246 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 261,191 shares during the same period.