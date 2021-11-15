Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] moved up 6.19: Why It’s Important

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] closed the trading session at $8.58 on 11/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.68, while the highest price level was $8.59. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Bitfarms Acquires 24 Megawatts of Hydro Power in the U.S. and Enters into Memorandum of Understanding to Expand Up to 99 MW.

– The 24-Megawatt Facility is Capable of 620 Petahash/Second -.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 351.58 percent and weekly performance of 17.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 75.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 71.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.50M shares, BITF reached to a volume of 10440046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

BITF stock trade performance evaluation

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.86. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 71.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1894.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.06 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.64, while it was recorded at 8.32 for the last single week of trading.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $143 million, or 8.73% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 10,303,229, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.06% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 2,534,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.75 million in BITF stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $7.85 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 15,628,484 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 2,021,824 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,006,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,643,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,029,476 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,961,824 shares during the same period.