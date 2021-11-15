Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] moved up 53.29: Why It’s Important

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYTO] jumped around 0.81 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.33 at the close of the session, up 53.29%. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Altamira Therapeutics Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for Bentrio Nasal Spray in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 Delta Variant.

Significant reduction of infectious viral titer in human nasal epithelium model with either prophylactic or therapeutic application.

Results provide further confirmation for broad applicability in viral infections.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stock is now -11.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYTO Stock saw the intraday high of $3.33 and lowest of $2.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.60, which means current price is +62.94% above from all time high which was touched on 03/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 237.64K shares, CYTO reached a trading volume of 194021513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

How has CYTO stock performed recently?

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.94. With this latest performance, CYTO shares gained by 23.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 187.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.49 for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.96, while it was recorded at 1.70 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CYTO is now -45.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.12. Additionally, CYTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] managed to generate an average of -$970,718 per employee.Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Insider trade positions for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO]

Positions in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYTO] by around 120,243 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 213,760 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 231,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 565,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYTO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,944 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 133,997 shares during the same period.