Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] stock Initiated by SMBC Nikko analyst, price target now $220

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.28%. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Affirm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:.

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Global TIMT Conference. The discussion will begin at 4:00 PM ET.

The one-year Affirm Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.34. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.42 billion, with 283.46 million shares outstanding and 97.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.12M shares, AFRM stock reached a trading volume of 16991525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $159.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $124 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $120 to $140, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on AFRM stock. On September 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AFRM shares from 56 to 82.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 13.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.18.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.28. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 194.45% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.67, while it was recorded at 151.10 for the last single week of trading, and 88.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +89.23. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.50.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -2.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.86. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$262,598 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,528 million, or 46.20% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 10,783,815, which is approximately -0.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,841,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in AFRM stocks shares; and SPARK GROWTH MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LLC, currently with $1.24 billion in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 34,534,130 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 13,517,882 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 56,168,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,220,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,651,570 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 9,231,615 shares during the same period.