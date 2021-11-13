Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Embraer S.A. [ERJ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Embraer S.A. [NYSE: ERJ] gained 3.34% on the last trading session, reaching $17.04 price per share at the time. The company report on November 11, 2021 that EMBRAER S.A.: Embraer Begins Production of the First KC-390 Millennium for Hungary.

Embraer (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) successfully concluded the Hungary Critical Design Review (CDR) and began the structural assembly of its first KC-390 Millennium. A ceremony held at Embraer’s Gavião Peixoto facility, witnessed by Hungarian government and Embraer representatives, marked the start of production of the first KC-390 Millennium for Hungary. In the coming weeks, parts will be assembled to generate the structural panels and frames for the main components of the fuselage and semi-wings. The first aircraft is scheduled to be delivered in 2024.

In November 2020, the Hungarian government signed a contract with Embraer for the acquisition of two C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport aircraft, in its Air-to-Air Refueling (AAR) configuration, designated KC-390. The acquisition is part of the process to strengthen the capabilities of the Hungarian Defence Forces.

Embraer S.A. represents 183.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.91 billion with the latest information. ERJ stock price has been found in the range of $16.91 to $17.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, ERJ reached a trading volume of 2703603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Embraer S.A. [ERJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERJ shares is $21.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Embraer S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Embraer S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $20, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ERJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Embraer S.A. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.77.

Trading performance analysis for ERJ stock

Embraer S.A. [ERJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.79. With this latest performance, ERJ shares dropped by -9.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 221.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.40 for Embraer S.A. [ERJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.98, while it was recorded at 16.80 for the last single week of trading, and 13.51 for the last 200 days.

Embraer S.A. [ERJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Embraer S.A. [ERJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.64 and a Gross Margin at +12.25. Embraer S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.41.

Return on Total Capital for ERJ is now -2.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Embraer S.A. [ERJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.67. Additionally, ERJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Embraer S.A. [ERJ] managed to generate an average of -$230,937 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Embraer S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Embraer S.A. [ERJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Embraer S.A. posted -0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Embraer S.A. go to 4.08%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Embraer S.A. [ERJ]

There are presently around $1,213 million, or 39.00% of ERJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERJ stocks are: BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 23,565,367, which is approximately -3.819% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, holding 4,427,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.44 million in ERJ stocks shares; and OLDFIELD PARTNERS LLP, currently with $66.32 million in ERJ stock with ownership of nearly -11.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Embraer S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Embraer S.A. [NYSE:ERJ] by around 11,059,820 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 16,529,836 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 43,616,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,205,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERJ stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,920,029 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,413,600 shares during the same period.