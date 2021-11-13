Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] moved down -2.76: Why It’s Important

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] plunged by -$2.45 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $89.068 during the day while it closed the day at $86.30. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Richard Fain Stepping Down as CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group, to continue as Chair of The Board of Directors; Jason Liberty named to succeed him.

Richard Fain, whose innovations during more than 33 years as Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) helped shape the modern cruise industry, has decided to step down as CEO on January 3, 2022, the company announced. Chief Financial Officer Jason Liberty will succeed him as CEO and join the Board of Directors. Fain will remain as Chair of the Board of Directors.

The third-longest serving CEO among current S&P 500 leaders, Fain’s storied career is defined by the innovations he championed involving every aspect of cruising – from revolutionary ship design to major sustainability efforts to the technologies and ground-breaking features that enriched the onboard experience for millions of guests.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock has also loss -2.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RCL stock has inclined by 9.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.41% and gained 15.54% year-on date.

The market cap for RCL stock reached $20.18 billion, with 254.71 million shares outstanding and 218.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 2749161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $93.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Berenberg analysts kept a Sell rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.07.

RCL stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.79 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.59, while it was recorded at 91.36 for the last single week of trading, and 84.24 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.80 and a Gross Margin at -80.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -262.47.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -11.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.24. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$68,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. posted -5.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCL.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,406 million, or 74.30% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,728,598, which is approximately 0.464% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 22,573,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.8 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 41.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 23,153,808 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 11,263,040 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 144,094,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,511,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,130,583 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 4,804,107 shares during the same period.