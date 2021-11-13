Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] – find out why.

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] surged by $0.36 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $78.05 during the day while it closed the day at $77.22. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Valero Energy Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend on Common Stock.

The Board of Directors of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.98 per share. The dividend is payable on December 9, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2021.

About Valero.

Valero Energy Corporation stock has also gained 1.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VLO stock has inclined by 16.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.91% and gained 36.50% year-on date.

The market cap for VLO stock reached $30.93 billion, with 408.76 million shares outstanding and 407.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, VLO reached a trading volume of 2706732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $91.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $95 to $121. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on VLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 17.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

VLO stock trade performance evaluation

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, VLO shares dropped by -1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.79 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.29, while it was recorded at 77.61 for the last single week of trading, and 72.84 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valero Energy Corporation posted -1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valero Energy Corporation go to -13.00%.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,893 million, or 79.80% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,111,060, which is approximately 0.687% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,013,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.78 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.19 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly 2.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

513 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 23,207,118 shares. Additionally, 465 investors decreased positions by around 20,002,058 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 279,154,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,363,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,951,544 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 4,864,196 shares during the same period.