Market cap of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] reaches 464.58M – now what?

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRXP] closed the trading session at $6.44 on 11/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.1963, while the highest price level was $7.20. The company report on November 11, 2021 that NRx Pharmaceuticals Receives US Food and Drug Administration Review of ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) Manufacturing Information.

US Food and Drug Administration Review Allows for High Volume Production of ZYESAMI® (aviptadil).

Shelf Life of ZYESAMI Now Extended from 62 Days to 150 Days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -73.61 percent and weekly performance of -27.80 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -57.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, NRXP reached to a volume of 2791156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

NRXP stock trade performance evaluation

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.80. With this latest performance, NRXP shares dropped by -31.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.73 for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.97, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 21.92 for the last 200 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NRXP is now -4.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.50. Additionally, NRXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] managed to generate an average of -$217,206 per employee.NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 4.00% of NRXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 637,416, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; LINDEN ADVISORS LP, holding 364,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 million in NRXP stocks shares; and OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $1.93 million in NRXP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:NRXP] by around 1,775,159 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 43,684 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 21,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,840,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRXP stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,344,657 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 40,494 shares during the same period.