Huntsman Corporation [HUN] is 33.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] gained 1.54% on the last trading session, reaching $33.68 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Huntsman Highlights Growth Strategy and Financial Targets at Investor Day.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is hosting its Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange and will be providing an in-depth overview of the Company’s growth strategy and financial targets.

Peter R. Huntsman, Chairman, President and CEO, commented: “Since 2016, Huntsman has significantly improved our operational and financial profile across our business lines. Together with governance and ESG enhancements as well as a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization, Huntsman is well-positioned to achieve our next set of strategic objectives, which include growing an even more differentiated portfolio, improving our EBITDA margin, generating free cash flow above 40%, maintaining an investment grade balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders. We look forward to executing on this strategy and creating shareholder value.”.

Huntsman Corporation represents 219.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.28 billion with the latest information. HUN stock price has been found in the range of $33.16 to $33.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, HUN reached a trading volume of 2652767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $38.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $37 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HUN stock. On January 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HUN shares from 25 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

Trading performance analysis for HUN stock

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, HUN shares gained by 6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.93 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.39, while it was recorded at 33.61 for the last single week of trading, and 28.30 for the last 200 days.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntsman Corporation [HUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.16 and a Gross Margin at +18.28. Huntsman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Total Capital for HUN is now 3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.43. Additionally, HUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] managed to generate an average of $28,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntsman Corporation posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 11.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

There are presently around $6,076 million, or 88.40% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,080,892, which is approximately 0.734% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,584,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $423.86 million in HUN stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $404.51 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly -35.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntsman Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 24,086,378 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 26,164,171 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 130,139,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,390,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,023,081 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,573,047 shares during the same period.