Credit Suisse lifts Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.49% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.76%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Maravai LifeSciences Reports Third Quarter Financial Results, Updates 2021 Financial Guidance and Provides Preliminary Revenue Guidance For 2022.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, together with other business updates. Highlights include:.

Revenue increased 133% to $204.8 million for the third quarter;.

The one-year Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.46. The average equity rating for MRVI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.03 billion, with 112.20 million shares outstanding and 89.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, MRVI stock reached a trading volume of 2802989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVI shares is $58.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

MRVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.76. With this latest performance, MRVI shares dropped by -4.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.95% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.21 for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.30, while it was recorded at 35.64 for the last single week of trading, and 41.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.52 and a Gross Margin at +69.29. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.06.

Return on Total Capital for MRVI is now 15.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 667.47. Additionally, MRVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 660.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] managed to generate an average of $187,532 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

MRVI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. go to -4.00%.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,227 million, or 89.82% of MRVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVI stocks are: GTCR LLC with ownership of 21,681,033, which is approximately -11.91% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,652,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $460.92 million in MRVI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $304.14 million in MRVI stock with ownership of nearly 55.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVI] by around 27,303,957 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 10,643,919 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 78,089,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,037,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVI stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,727,746 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,733,595 shares during the same period.