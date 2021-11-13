Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell -8.79% so far this year. What now?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] loss -0.62% or -0.49 points to close at $77.99 with a heavy trading volume of 2684222 shares. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Colgate-Palmolive Prices Inaugural Sustainability Bond.

€500 Million Offering will support Colgate’s ambitions to drive social impact, help millions of homes, and preserve the environment.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) announced it has successfully priced a EUR 500 million 8-year Sustainability Bond with an interest coupon of 0.300% per annum. The net proceeds of Colgate’s first Sustainability Bond will help support and further the actions reflected in the Company’s 2025 Sustainability and Social Impact Strategy.

It opened the trading session at $78.39, the shares rose to $78.43 and dropped to $77.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CL points out that the company has recorded -6.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, CL reached to a volume of 2684222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $84.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $84 to $86. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on CL stock. On June 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CL shares from 80 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 111.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 67.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CL stock

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.82 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.43, while it was recorded at 78.02 for the last single week of trading, and 79.20 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 6.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

There are presently around $51,059 million, or 80.00% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,584,768, which is approximately 0.332% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,178,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.69 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.81 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly 1.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 643 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 28,045,031 shares. Additionally, 701 investors decreased positions by around 31,779,767 shares, while 352 investors held positions by with 594,858,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 654,682,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,160,582 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 3,075,424 shares during the same period.