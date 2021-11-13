Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] fell -20.08% so far this year. What now?

Canadian Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: CSIQ] jumped around 4.69 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $40.95 at the close of the session, up 12.93%. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Canadian Solar Wins 52 MWp Solar Project in Colombian Public Tender.

Canadian Solar Inc. (the “Company”, or “Canadian Solar”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ) announced that it was awarded 52 MWp for the solar PV project Caracoli in the recent public auction by Colombia’s Ministry of Energy.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Caracoli project is located in the Atlántico Region in northern Colombia. The energy awarded will be acquired by a pool of reputable off-takers and will start delivering clean energy from 2023 through an inflation-indexed, Colombian Peso-denominated, 15-year power purchase agreement. The solar PV project has already completed the consultation process with indigenous communities (Consulta Previa) and is expected to start construction by the second quarter of 2022.

Canadian Solar Inc. stock is now -20.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSIQ Stock saw the intraday high of $41.92 and lowest of $38.1172 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.39, which means current price is +30.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, CSIQ reached a trading volume of 2667795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSIQ shares is $45.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSIQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Canadian Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $43 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Canadian Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Cascend Securities kept a Buy rating on CSIQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Solar Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.16.

How has CSIQ stock performed recently?

Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, CSIQ shares gained by 11.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.30 for Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.60, while it was recorded at 38.49 for the last single week of trading, and 41.31 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.61 and a Gross Margin at +19.85. Canadian Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.22.

Return on Total Capital for CSIQ is now 4.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.11. Additionally, CSIQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] managed to generate an average of $11,484 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Canadian Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canadian Solar Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSIQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Solar Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]

There are presently around $1,077 million, or 51.00% of CSIQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSIQ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,674,815, which is approximately -7.858% of the company’s market cap and around 31.00% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 3,087,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.42 million in CSIQ stocks shares; and MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $84.36 million in CSIQ stock with ownership of nearly 23.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:CSIQ] by around 4,379,877 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 3,683,743 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 18,245,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,309,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSIQ stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 815,882 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 585,381 shares during the same period.