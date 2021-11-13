BofA Securities slashes price target on Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] – find out why.

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] slipped around -0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $36.81 at the close of the session, down -0.22%. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Weyerhaeuser Company Declares Dividend on Common Shares.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on December 17, 2021, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on December 3, 2021.

In fourth quarter 2020, Weyerhaeuser implemented a “base plus variable supplemental” dividend framework. Under this framework, the company expects to supplement its quarterly base cash dividend, as appropriate, with a variable return of cash to achieve a targeted total annual return to shareholders of 75 to 80 percent of annual Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD). Weyerhaeuser expects this variable return of cash will occur primarily through a supplemental cash dividend, which will normally be declared and paid annually in the first quarter. The company continues to expect it will declare and pay a supplemental dividend in the first quarter 2022.

Weyerhaeuser Company stock is now 11.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WY Stock saw the intraday high of $36.95 and lowest of $36.5513 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.10, which means current price is +19.24% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 2796158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $41.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on WY stock. On April 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WY shares from 37 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has WY stock performed recently?

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.44 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.48, while it was recorded at 37.46 for the last single week of trading, and 35.84 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.35 and a Gross Margin at +33.95. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.58.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 11.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.23. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] managed to generate an average of $85,041 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weyerhaeuser Company posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $22,925 million, or 85.20% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,328,851, which is approximately 1.282% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,127,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.53 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly -36.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 423 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 48,975,195 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 56,390,871 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 517,429,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 622,795,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,405,464 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 8,467,971 shares during the same period.