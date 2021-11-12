Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] Is Currently -3.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYNE] slipped around -0.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.88 at the close of the session, down -3.96%. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at Two Upcoming Scientific Conferences in October.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, announced oral and poster presentations at the Society for Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics Annual Meeting, being held virtually October 21-25, 2021, and the 68th American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Annual Meeting, being held virtually October 18-30, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Presentation Details.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 17.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZYNE Stock saw the intraday high of $4.07 and lowest of $3.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.00, which means current price is +20.12% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, ZYNE reached a trading volume of 3850392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYNE shares is $7.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ZYNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

How has ZYNE stock performed recently?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.72. With this latest performance, ZYNE shares dropped by -5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.94 for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.16, while it was recorded at 4.00 for the last single week of trading, and 4.60 for the last 200 days.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZYNE is now -76.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.18. Additionally, ZYNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] managed to generate an average of -$1,974,493 per employee.Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Earnings analysis for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYNE.

Insider trade positions for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]

There are presently around $53 million, or 37.50% of ZYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYNE stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,579,280, which is approximately 130.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,875,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.28 million in ZYNE stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $6.36 million in ZYNE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYNE] by around 5,691,272 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,487,952 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 6,497,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,676,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYNE stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 323,446 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 488,601 shares during the same period.