ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] Stock trading around $29.06 per share: What’s Next?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.23%. The company report on October 22, 2021 that ZTO to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on Nov 17, 2021 U.S. Eastern Time.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) (“ZTO” or the “Company”), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the U.S. markets closes on November 17, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ZTO’s management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, which is 8:30 A.M. Beijing Time on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, ZTO stock dropped by -2.08%. The one-year ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.3. The average equity rating for ZTO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.13 billion, with 827.01 million shares outstanding and 630.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, ZTO stock reached a trading volume of 2911708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $34.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 28.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

ZTO Stock Performance Analysis:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.23. With this latest performance, ZTO shares dropped by -7.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.49 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.40, while it was recorded at 28.09 for the last single week of trading, and 30.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.55 and a Gross Margin at +23.15. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.10.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 8.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.12. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] managed to generate an average of $215,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ZTO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 13.20%.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,363 million, or 40.00% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 32,297,064, which is approximately -16.825% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,196,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $557.84 million in ZTO stocks shares; and PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $461.07 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly -6.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 25,269,135 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 39,498,717 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 188,606,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,374,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,703,609 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,093,674 shares during the same period.