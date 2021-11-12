ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP] Stock trading around $30.13 per share: What’s Next?

ZIPRECRUITER INC. [NYSE: ZIP] traded at a high on 11/11/21, posting a 12.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.13. The company report on November 10, 2021 that ZipRecruiter Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Quarterly revenue increased to $213 million, up 107% y/y.

Strong performance and robust demand for ZipRecruiter’s marketplace enables Company to raise full-year guidance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4972785 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZIPRECRUITER INC. stands at 5.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.07%.

The market cap for ZIP stock reached $3.51 billion, with 96.73 million shares outstanding and 71.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 722.55K shares, ZIP reached a trading volume of 4972785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIP shares is $37.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ZIPRECRUITER INC. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIPRECRUITER INC. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIPRECRUITER INC. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

How has ZIP stock performed recently?

ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.51.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.02 for ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.31, while it was recorded at 28.58 for the last single week of trading.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.77 and a Gross Margin at +87.05. ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.07.

Return on Total Capital for ZIP is now 75.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 70.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 129.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.27. Additionally, ZIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.38.ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIPRECRUITER INC. go to -1.30%.

Insider trade positions for ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP]

There are presently around $1,715 million, or 63.30% of ZIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIP stocks are: INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XIV, LLC with ownership of 15,109,348, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 24.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 11,344,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $341.82 million in ZIP stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XV, LLC, currently with $228.64 million in ZIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIPRECRUITER INC. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in ZIPRECRUITER INC. [NYSE:ZIP] by around 56,499,037 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 44,800 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 374,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,918,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIP stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,903,450 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 44,800 shares during the same period.