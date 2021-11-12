Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] is -57.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] price surged by 9.47 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Xeris Biopharma Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Other Highlights.

Acquisition of Strongbridge Biopharma closed October 5, 2021; integration complete.

Q3 pro forma net sales of $22.5M: Gvoke® and Keveyis® $11.0M and $11.5M, respectively.

A sum of 4459094 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.39M shares. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.215 and dropped to a low of $1.95 until finishing in the latest session at $2.08.

The one-year XERS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.29. The average equity rating for XERS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XERS shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

XERS Stock Performance Analysis:

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.22. With this latest performance, XERS shares gained by 1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.14 for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2400, while it was recorded at 1.9800 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5900 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -400.52 and a Gross Margin at +54.84. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -446.00.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -84.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -378.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.76. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$506,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

XERS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XERS.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $130 million, or 25.60% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: CAXTON CORP with ownership of 8,083,442, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 6,553,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.63 million in XERS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.78 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly 2.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 14,204,126 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 14,719,686 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 33,791,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,715,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,826,475 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 8,274,424 shares during the same period.