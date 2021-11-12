Wolfe Research slashes price target on Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] – find out why.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $42.86 during the day while it closed the day at $41.76. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Arch Relaunches Watford Re as Somers Re.

Rebrand completes strategic repositioning.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL], alongside investment partners Warburg Pincus and Kelso & Company (Kelso), announced that Watford Holdings Ltd. and Watford Re Ltd. have been renamed Somers Group Holdings Ltd. (Somers Group) and Somers Re Ltd. (Somers Re), respectively. Headquartered in Bermuda, the name Somers Re is a nod to Sir George Somers, who founded Bermuda in 1609.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. stock has also loss -3.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACGL stock has inclined by 0.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.61% and gained 15.77% year-on date.

The market cap for ACGL stock reached $16.09 billion, with 389.27 million shares outstanding and 339.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, ACGL reached a trading volume of 3787963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]:

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on ACGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACGL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.13.

ACGL stock trade performance evaluation

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.45. With this latest performance, ACGL shares gained by 2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.96 for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.72, while it was recorded at 42.39 for the last single week of trading, and 39.10 for the last 200 days.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.79. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.78.

Return on Total Capital for ACGL is now 10.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.06. Additionally, ACGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] managed to generate an average of $311,645 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 81.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. go to 53.60%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,752 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACGL stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 35,663,960, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,038,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in ACGL stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $893.22 million in ACGL stock with ownership of nearly -0.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arch Capital Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:ACGL] by around 17,481,018 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 21,937,938 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 313,843,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,262,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACGL stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 970,477 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,873,273 shares during the same period.