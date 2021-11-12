why Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $224.80

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] surged by $1.86 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $210.44 during the day while it closed the day at $208.53. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Caterpillar Foundation Donation Creates First African American Innovation Entrepreneurship Curator with Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

$2 Million Grant Awarded to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The Caterpillar Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and a founding donor of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), is proud to announce a new collaboration with NMAAHC and the creation of the first-ever Caterpillar Curator of African American Innovation and Entrepreneurship through a $2 million grant.

Caterpillar Inc. stock has also gained 2.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAT stock has declined by -4.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.91% and gained 14.56% year-on date.

The market cap for CAT stock reached $112.89 billion, with 547.79 million shares outstanding and 546.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 4676222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $224.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $265, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CAT stock trade performance evaluation

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 10.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.24 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 200.52, while it was recorded at 209.03 for the last single week of trading, and 215.37 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.93 and a Gross Margin at +27.39. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.18.

Return on Total Capital for CAT is now 9.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.45. Additionally, CAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] managed to generate an average of $30,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 32.10%.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $79,420 million, or 70.00% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,434,967, which is approximately 2.519% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 41,041,741 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.56 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.87 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly 2.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 961 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 22,195,770 shares. Additionally, 812 investors decreased positions by around 24,236,182 shares, while 332 investors held positions by with 334,425,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 380,856,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,176,112 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 1,638,261 shares during the same period.