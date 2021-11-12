WeWork Inc. [WE] Revenue clocked in at $2.67 billion, down -6.73% YTD: What’s Next?

WeWork Inc. [NYSE: WE] price plunged by -0.73 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on November 11, 2021 that WeWork Furthers Commitment to Veteran Community through New York City Veterans Day Parade Partnership, Continued Veterans in Residence Program.

WeWork employees and members participate in NYC parade as Veterans in Residence program marks fourth year of programming to support veteran-owned and military spouse-owned businesses.

WeWork (NYSE: WE), one of the leading global flexible space providers, will support and participate in the annual New York City Veterans Day Parade, underscoring the company’s aim to impact one million people each year by supporting local communities and organizations.

A sum of 5345946 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.27M shares. WeWork Inc. shares reached a high of $9.63 and dropped to a low of $9.19 until finishing in the latest session at $9.57.

Guru’s Opinion on WeWork Inc. [WE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

WE Stock Performance Analysis:

WeWork Inc. [WE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, WE shares dropped by -4.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.61 for WeWork Inc. [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.16, while it was recorded at 9.68 for the last single week of trading, and 10.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WeWork Inc. Fundamentals:

WeWork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

WeWork Inc. [WE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $358 million, or 5.70% of WE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WE stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 7,310,051, which is approximately 191.638% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,244,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.33 million in WE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $39.79 million in WE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in WeWork Inc. [NYSE:WE] by around 17,445,076 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 12,641,454 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,348,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,435,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,826,953 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 7,386,066 shares during the same period.