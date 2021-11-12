Wells Fargo lifts FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE: FE] jumped around 0.66 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $38.96 at the close of the session, up 1.72%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that FirstEnergy to Brighten Northeast Ohio Community with Holiday Lights Display.

South Euclid chosen as winner of inaugural contest.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has selected South Euclid as the recipient of a professionally designed light display in the company’s first “Light Up Holiday Smiles with FirstEnergy” program. The initiative is helping make the season brighter and merrier with the gift of holiday lights for a deserving northeast Ohio community.

FirstEnergy Corp. stock is now 27.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FE Stock saw the intraday high of $38.98 and lowest of $38.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.94, which means current price is +33.22% above from all time high which was touched on 09/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, FE reached a trading volume of 4022537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FE shares is $42.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for FirstEnergy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for FirstEnergy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on FE stock. On January 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FE shares from 31 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FirstEnergy Corp. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for FE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

How has FE stock performed recently?

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, FE shares gained by 9.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.22 for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.42, while it was recorded at 38.75 for the last single week of trading, and 36.62 for the last 200 days.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.73. FirstEnergy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.30.

Return on Total Capital for FE is now 7.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 342.43. Additionally, FE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 309.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] managed to generate an average of $82,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.FirstEnergy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FirstEnergy Corp. posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FirstEnergy Corp. go to -6.60%.

Insider trade positions for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]

There are presently around $17,612 million, or 84.10% of FE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,093,201, which is approximately 0.307% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,021,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in FE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.54 billion in FE stock with ownership of nearly 1.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FirstEnergy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE:FE] by around 28,359,795 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 21,473,339 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 402,212,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 452,046,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FE stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,079,575 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 6,284,647 shares during the same period.