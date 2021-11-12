Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Weibo Corporation [WB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ: WB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.61% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.93%. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Weibo Reports Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Weibo Corporation (“Weibo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WB), a leading social media in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“We delivered another solid quarter, with sustained user growth and top line expansion,” said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. “In September, both our MAUs and DAUs continued to grow from prior quarter, driven by a greater focus on Weibo’s core positioning in social media, strong execution ability，effective channel investment strategies and the Olympic Game effect. We are committed to responding positively to the new regulatory requirements, and are confident that the new regulatory environment will benefit the internet sector, and empower Weibo’s user growth and monetization in the long run.” Mr. Wang concluded.

Over the last 12 months, WB stock dropped by -0.39%. The one-year Weibo Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.51. The average equity rating for WB stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.58 billion, with 228.10 million shares outstanding and 55.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, WB stock reached a trading volume of 2874789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Weibo Corporation [WB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WB shares is $60.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Weibo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Weibo Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $40, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on WB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weibo Corporation is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for WB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.79.

WB Stock Performance Analysis:

Weibo Corporation [WB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.93. With this latest performance, WB shares dropped by -6.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.86 for Weibo Corporation [WB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.32, while it was recorded at 44.16 for the last single week of trading, and 51.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Weibo Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weibo Corporation [WB] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.99 and a Gross Margin at +82.12. Weibo Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.54.

Return on Total Capital for WB is now 10.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weibo Corporation [WB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.60. Additionally, WB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weibo Corporation [WB] managed to generate an average of $61,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Weibo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

WB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weibo Corporation posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weibo Corporation go to 17.85%.

Weibo Corporation [WB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,251 million, or 49.80% of WB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WB stocks are: ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD with ownership of 9,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.14% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 7,392,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $340.89 million in WB stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $302.64 million in WB stock with ownership of nearly -21.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weibo Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ:WB] by around 13,158,474 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 6,552,290 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 50,793,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,504,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WB stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,058,024 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 942,437 shares during the same period.