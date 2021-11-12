Wall Street Analyst Upgrade CarGurus Inc. [CARG]. What else is Wall St. saying

CarGurus Inc. [NASDAQ: CARG] gained 5.58% or 2.01 points to close at $38.01 with a heavy trading volume of 4013981 shares. The company report on November 10, 2021 that CarGurus to Present at 2021 RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference.

CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, announced that Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to virtually present at 2021 RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, November 17th at 9:35 AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investor Relations pages of the company’s website at https://investors.cargurus.com, and an archive of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

It opened the trading session at $37.56, the shares rose to $39.50 and dropped to $36.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CARG points out that the company has recorded 36.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -76.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, CARG reached to a volume of 4013981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CarGurus Inc. [CARG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARG shares is $38.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CarGurus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for CarGurus Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarGurus Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARG in the course of the last twelve months was 22.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

Trading performance analysis for CARG stock

CarGurus Inc. [CARG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.59. With this latest performance, CARG shares gained by 11.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.37 for CarGurus Inc. [CARG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.00, while it was recorded at 36.44 for the last single week of trading, and 28.58 for the last 200 days.

CarGurus Inc. [CARG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarGurus Inc. [CARG] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.38 and a Gross Margin at +91.33. CarGurus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.06.

Return on Total Capital for CARG is now 27.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CarGurus Inc. [CARG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.71. Additionally, CARG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CarGurus Inc. [CARG] managed to generate an average of $93,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.CarGurus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

CarGurus Inc. [CARG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CarGurus Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 68.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarGurus Inc. go to 19.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CarGurus Inc. [CARG]

There are presently around $3,606 million, or 95.80% of CARG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,824,612, which is approximately 0.094% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 9,283,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $352.88 million in CARG stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $281.09 million in CARG stock with ownership of nearly 2.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarGurus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in CarGurus Inc. [NASDAQ:CARG] by around 11,434,881 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 14,894,448 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 68,528,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,858,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARG stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,739,248 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,088,373 shares during the same period.