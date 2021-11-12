Wall Street Analyst Initiated UpHealth Inc. [UPH]. What else is Wall St. saying

UpHealth Inc. [NYSE: UPH] surged by $0.55 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.05 during the day while it closed the day at $2.99. The company report on November 10, 2021 that UpHealth Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Third quarter GAAP revenue of $49.1 million, a 25% increase on Q2 pro forma revenue.

Gross margin expansion from 36% to 40%, an 11% improvement on Q2 pro forma gross margin.

UpHealth Inc. stock has also gained 53.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UPH stock has declined by -46.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -70.22% and lost -72.69% year-on date.

The market cap for UPH stock reached $329.62 million, with 94.17 million shares outstanding and 44.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, UPH reached a trading volume of 5749674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UpHealth Inc. [UPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPH shares is $9.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for UpHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for UpHealth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on UPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UpHealth Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

UPH stock trade performance evaluation

UpHealth Inc. [UPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.33. With this latest performance, UPH shares gained by 63.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.98 for UpHealth Inc. [UPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.78, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 7.11 for the last 200 days.

UpHealth Inc. [UPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for UPH is now -2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UpHealth Inc. [UPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.18. Additionally, UPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UpHealth Inc. [UPH] managed to generate an average of -$1,599,070 per employee.UpHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

UpHealth Inc. [UPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28 million, or 9.20% of UPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPH stocks are: KAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP with ownership of 5,155,083, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 62.00% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 1,776,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.31 million in UPH stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $2.44 million in UPH stock with ownership of nearly 3980% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UpHealth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in UpHealth Inc. [NYSE:UPH] by around 3,087,586 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 8,030,566 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,690,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,427,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPH stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 502,167 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 7,062,230 shares during the same period.