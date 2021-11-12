Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] closed the trading session at $63.00 on 11/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.20, while the highest price level was $63.14. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Rio Tinto announces expiration and results of its offer to purchase its 3.750 per cent Notes due 2025.

Following the issuance of $1.25 billion 30-year bonds which settled on 2 November 2021, Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Limited has accepted for purchase a total of $759,948,000. This sum excludes Securities that remain subject to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase, aggregate principal amount of notes pursuant to its offer to purchase (the “Tender Offer”) any and all of its outstanding 3.750 per cent Notes due 2025 (the “Securities”), which commenced on 28 October 2021 and expired at 5pm (New York City time) on 3 November 2021. In addition to funding the purchase of the Securities, the proceeds from the 30-year bonds will be used to fund the redemption of the Securities that remain outstanding following the completion of the Tender Offer. The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are described in the offer to purchase (the “Offer to Purchase”), dated as of 28 October 2021. Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

$759,948,000 aggregate principal amount of the Securities will be purchased at a price of $1,097.32 per $1,000 principal amount of Securities. The above amounts exclude $1,582,000 aggregate principal amount of Securities that remain subject to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase. The Securities purchased will be retired and cancelled and no longer remain outstanding.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.52 percent and weekly performance of 3.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, RIO reached to a volume of 5033921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $73.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

RIO stock trade performance evaluation

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.52. With this latest performance, RIO shares dropped by -8.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.56 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.50, while it was recorded at 61.53 for the last single week of trading, and 79.56 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.10 and a Gross Margin at +40.98. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.90.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 28.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.39. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $160,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rio Tinto Group [RIO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -5.50%.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,271 million, or 8.60% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,358,333, which is approximately 3.344% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 10,931,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $688.71 million in RIO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $500.53 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 151.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

317 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 14,657,346 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 15,634,365 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 69,255,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,546,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 806,928 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,307,911 shares during the same period.