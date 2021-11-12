VMware Inc. [VMW] Stock trading around $124.95 per share: What’s Next?

VMware Inc. [NYSE: VMW] closed the trading session at $124.95 on 11/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $124.2701, while the highest price level was $133.00. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Employee Surveillance Measures Could Threaten Trust and Increase Staff Turnover, VMware Research Finds.

Rise in remote working requires new ways of monitoring performance and output but not simply through counting keystrokes and time at the desk.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, shared results of a global study that revealed the rise in employee performance and trust established in new hybrid working models could be under threat from an increase in the implementation of remote monitoring measures.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.60 percent and weekly performance of -5.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, VMW reached to a volume of 3768047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VMware Inc. [VMW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMW shares is $166.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for VMware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for VMware Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on VMW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VMware Inc. is set at 4.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMW in the course of the last twelve months was 13.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

VMW stock trade performance evaluation

VMware Inc. [VMW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.11. With this latest performance, VMW shares gained by 3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.90 for VMware Inc. [VMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.47, while it was recorded at 127.03 for the last single week of trading, and 152.29 for the last 200 days.

VMware Inc. [VMW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VMware Inc. [VMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.64 and a Gross Margin at +81.81. VMware Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.49.

Return on Total Capital for VMW is now 15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VMware Inc. [VMW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.76. Additionally, VMW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VMware Inc. [VMW] managed to generate an average of $60,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.VMware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VMware Inc. [VMW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VMware Inc. posted 1.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMware Inc. go to 7.00%.

VMware Inc. [VMW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,710 million, or 71.50% of VMW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMW stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 23,710,824, which is approximately -1.631% of the company’s market cap and around 28.54% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,785,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in VMW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.51 billion in VMW stock with ownership of nearly 3.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VMware Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 495 institutional holders increased their position in VMware Inc. [NYSE:VMW] by around 20,996,855 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 10,155,237 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 150,596,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,749,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMW stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,302,584 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,907,477 shares during the same period.