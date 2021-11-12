VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] is 20.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.70%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that VistaGen Therapeutics Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

PALISADE Phase 3 clinical trials of PH94B for rapid-onset acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder (SAD) progressing on plan.

PH94B Phase 2A clinical program targeting additional potential anxiety indications launched in adjustment disorder with anxiety (AjDA).

Over the last 12 months, VTGN stock rose by 245.13%. The one-year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.08. The average equity rating for VTGN stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $444.13 million, with 189.92 million shares outstanding and 139.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, VTGN stock reached a trading volume of 3207350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTGN shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 317.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, VTGN shares dropped by -6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 245.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.02 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 2.55 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1636.66. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1646.09.

Return on Total Capital for VTGN is now -37.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.04. Additionally, VTGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] managed to generate an average of -$854,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTGN.

There are presently around $293 million, or 69.80% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 16,302,596, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VR ADVISER, LLC, holding 16,047,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.55 million in VTGN stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $33.85 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 68.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 24,234,578 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 14,925,266 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 86,199,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,359,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,569,185 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,936,671 shares during the same period.