The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] Is Currently -12.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HAIN] plunged by -$5.94 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $44.74 during the day while it closed the day at $42.15. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Hain Celestial Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders and Concurrent Share Repurchase.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) (“Hain Celestial,” “Hain” or the “Company”), announced that certain affiliates of Engaged Capital, LLC (the “Selling Stockholders”) that have existing ownership interests in Hain, intend, subject to market conditions, to offer 12,379,504 shares of Hain common stock in an underwritten secondary offering. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. Hain is not offering any shares of common stock in the offering.

Subject to the completion of the offering, the Company intends to concurrently repurchase directly from the Selling Stockholders 1,700,000 shares of common stock. The price per share to be paid by the Company will equal the price at which the underwriter will purchase the shares from the Selling Shareholders in the offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company intends to fund the share repurchase with borrowings under its revolving credit facility. The closing of the share repurchase will be conditioned upon the closing of the offering and therefore there can be no assurance that the share repurchase will be completed. The offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the share repurchase.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stock has also loss -6.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HAIN stock has inclined by 0.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.64% and gained 4.98% year-on date.

The market cap for HAIN stock reached $4.05 billion, with 99.43 million shares outstanding and 94.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 761.24K shares, HAIN reached a trading volume of 6496316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAIN shares is $46.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $44, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on HAIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAIN in the course of the last twelve months was 32.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HAIN stock trade performance evaluation

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.69. With this latest performance, HAIN shares dropped by -5.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.81 for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.52, while it was recorded at 45.97 for the last single week of trading, and 41.68 for the last 200 days.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.40 and a Gross Margin at +24.51. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.36.

Return on Total Capital for HAIN is now 10.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.53. Additionally, HAIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] managed to generate an average of $21,415 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. go to 11.70%.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,134 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAIN stocks are: ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 15,996,598, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,101,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $341.47 million in HAIN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $304.57 million in HAIN stock with ownership of nearly 2.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:HAIN] by around 6,933,805 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 7,291,138 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 83,856,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,081,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAIN stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,417,684 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,530,593 shares during the same period.