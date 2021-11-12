TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] fell -57.86% so far this year. What now?

TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GLG] closed the trading session at $0.67 on 11/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.67, while the highest price level was $0.7189. The company report on November 11, 2021 that TD Holdings, Inc. Announces $45.5 Million Private Placement.

TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the “Company”), a commodities trading service provider in China, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the “SPA”) with two of its affiliates and certain accredited investors for a private placement of approximately $45.5 million of its restricted common stock.

Pursuant to the securities purchase agreement dated November 5, 2021, the Company has agreed to sell up to 65,000,000 shares of its restricted common stock, par value $0.001 per share at a purchase price of $0.70 per share. The offering was priced at a premium to the Company’s closing stock price of $0.679 per share on November 5, 2021, the date of the agreement. The Company intends to use the proceeds for its working capital and general corporate purposes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -57.86 percent and weekly performance of -1.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, GLG reached to a volume of 3024031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44.

GLG stock trade performance evaluation

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, GLG shares gained by 9.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.12 for TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6897, while it was recorded at 0.6952 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2189 for the last 200 days.

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.10 and a Gross Margin at +11.01. TD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.49.

Return on Total Capital for GLG is now 0.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.94. Additionally, GLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] managed to generate an average of -$96,014 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of GLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLG stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 202,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.69% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 91,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61000.0 in GLG stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $45000.0 in GLG stock with ownership of nearly -56.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TD Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GLG] by around 331,785 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 180,678 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 100,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 612,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 328,803 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 78,060 shares during the same period.