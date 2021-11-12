Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH] moved up 7.89: Why It’s Important

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SEAH] closed the trading session at $11.89 on 11/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.12, while the highest price level was $11.93. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Super Group Provides Update on Betway’s European Soccer Sponsorship and Partnership Deals for 2021/22 Season.

Existing and new deals make Betway the most visible betting brand in England’s Premier League with branding in 254 of the 380 seasonal matches.

Betway the official sports betting partner of the 11-time La Liga winner Atlético de Madrid and one of the most visible global betting brands in the Spanish top league.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.49 percent and weekly performance of 9.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, SEAH reached to a volume of 5399909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

SEAH stock trade performance evaluation

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.59. With this latest performance, SEAH shares gained by 18.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.49% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.52 for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.34, while it was recorded at 11.16 for the last single week of trading, and 10.13 for the last 200 days.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH] managed to generate an average of -$8,148,010 per employee.Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH]: Insider Ownership positions

34 institutional holders increased their position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SEAH] by around 13,060,883 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 13,860,376 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,223,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,144,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAH stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,532,311 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 9,435,341 shares during the same period.