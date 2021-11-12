Sotera Health Company [SHC] Stock trading around $22.75 per share: What’s Next?

Sotera Health Company [NASDAQ: SHC] slipped around -1.37 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.75 at the close of the session, down -5.68%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Sotera Health Reports Third-Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 Results.

Q3 2021 net revenues of $226 million increased 13%, compared to Q3 2020.

Q3 2021 net income of $27 million or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.01 million or $0.00 per diluted share in Q3 2020.

Sotera Health Company stock is now -17.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SHC Stock saw the intraday high of $24.31 and lowest of $22.5225 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.38, which means current price is +7.26% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 635.51K shares, SHC reached a trading volume of 5480814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sotera Health Company [SHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHC shares is $32.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sotera Health Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Sotera Health Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on SHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sotera Health Company is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHC in the course of the last twelve months was 49.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has SHC stock performed recently?

Sotera Health Company [SHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.54. With this latest performance, SHC shares dropped by -10.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.11% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.99 for Sotera Health Company [SHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.66, while it was recorded at 25.63 for the last single week of trading, and 25.10 for the last 200 days.

Sotera Health Company [SHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sotera Health Company [SHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.48 and a Gross Margin at +47.00. Sotera Health Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.72.

Return on Total Capital for SHC is now 11.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sotera Health Company [SHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 422.11. Additionally, SHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 419.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sotera Health Company [SHC] managed to generate an average of -$12,872 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Sotera Health Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Sotera Health Company [SHC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sotera Health Company posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sotera Health Company go to 34.51%.

Insider trade positions for Sotera Health Company [SHC]

There are presently around $5,611 million, or 88.00% of SHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHC stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 105,417,315, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GTCR LLC, holding 70,278,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in SHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $245.51 million in SHC stock with ownership of nearly 6.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sotera Health Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Sotera Health Company [NASDAQ:SHC] by around 12,381,011 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 18,804,713 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 215,447,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,633,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHC stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,633,521 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 8,519,042 shares during the same period.