SmartRent Inc. [SMRT] moved down -17.57: Why It’s Important

SmartRent Inc. [NYSE: SMRT] slipped around -2.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.18 at the close of the session, down -17.57%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that SmartRent Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Revenue Increased 112% as the Company added a record 59,000 Deployed Units.

Committed Units Increased to over 704,000.

Compared to the average trading volume of 487.38K shares, SMRT reached a trading volume of 3101039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SmartRent Inc. [SMRT]?

Goldman have made an estimate for SmartRent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for SmartRent Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SmartRent Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has SMRT stock performed recently?

SmartRent Inc. [SMRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.23. With this latest performance, SMRT shares dropped by -14.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.55% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.18 for SmartRent Inc. [SMRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.73, while it was recorded at 12.33 for the last single week of trading.

SmartRent Inc. [SMRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SmartRent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for SmartRent Inc. [SMRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SmartRent Inc. go to 17.00%.

Insider trade positions for SmartRent Inc. [SMRT]

There are presently around $356 million, or 35.80% of SMRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMRT stocks are: BAMCO INC /NY/ with ownership of 4,568,174, which is approximately 80.76% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; DIAMETER CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 3,286,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.46 million in SMRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $26.45 million in SMRT stock with ownership of nearly 0.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SmartRent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in SmartRent Inc. [NYSE:SMRT] by around 18,875,477 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 14,465,428 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,642,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,982,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMRT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,753,727 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 11,258,377 shares during the same period.