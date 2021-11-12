Realty Income Corporation [O] Revenue clocked in at $1.82 billion, up 16.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] price surged by 1.80 percent to reach at $1.28. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Realty Income Announces Expiration And Final Results Of Exchange Offers And Consent Solicitations.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, announced the final results of its previously announced offers to exchange all validly tendered and accepted notes of each series listed in the table below (collectively, the “VEREIT Notes”) previously issued by VEREIT Operating Partnership, L.P., for new notes to be issued by Realty Income (collectively, the “Realty Notes”), and the related solicitation of consents from holders of the VEREIT Notes to amend the indenture governing the VEREIT Notes to, among other things, eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants in such indenture. A Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-260165) (the “Registration Statement”) relating to the issuance of the VEREIT Notes was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on October 8, 2021 and was declared effective by the SEC on October 22, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

As of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 5, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”), the aggregate principal amounts listed in the table below of each series of VEREIT Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in connection with the exchange offers and consent solicitations (the “Exchange Offers”). In addition, as of the Expiration Date, the conditions required for the consummation of the Exchange Offers had been met. These conditions included, among other things, (i) the receipt of valid consents to the proposed amendments from the holders of at least a majority of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of each series of VEREIT Notes, each voting as separate series and (ii) the consummation of the Mergers (as defined in the Prospectus referred to below), which closed on November 1, 2021. The final settlement of the Exchange Offers is expected to take place on or about November 9, 2021.

A sum of 2850261 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.40M shares. Realty Income Corporation shares reached a high of $72.43 and dropped to a low of $70.67 until finishing in the latest session at $72.42.

The one-year O stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.62. The average equity rating for O stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $79.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on O stock. On March 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for O shares from 64 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 184.30.

O Stock Performance Analysis:

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 5.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.40 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.51, while it was recorded at 71.55 for the last single week of trading, and 67.51 for the last 200 days.

O Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realty Income Corporation posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Realty Income Corporation [O] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,982 million, or 50.60% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,224,822, which is approximately 2.158% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,948,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.54 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.51 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 4.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 585 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 37,747,035 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 33,481,610 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 356,585,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,814,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,398,395 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 7,714,820 shares during the same period.