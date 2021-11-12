RBC Capital Mkts lifts Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [EGLX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EGLX] gained 25.50% on the last trading session, reaching $3.79 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Enthusiast Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Record revenue of $43.3 million, including direct sales of $6.8 millionRecord gross profit of $10.1 millionPaid subscribers grew to an all-time high of 207,000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX: EGLX), (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”), announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. represents 117.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $575.09 million with the latest information. EGLX stock price has been found in the range of $3.29 to $4.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 433.24K shares, EGLX reached a trading volume of 10114530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [EGLX]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for EGLX stock

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [EGLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.33. With this latest performance, EGLX shares gained by 9.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 193.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.35 for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [EGLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 5.49 for the last 200 days.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [EGLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [EGLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.46 and a Gross Margin at +4.78. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.91.

Return on Total Capital for EGLX is now -10.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [EGLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.42. Additionally, EGLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.33.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [EGLX]

There are presently around $48 million, or 12.80% of EGLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGLX stocks are: BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,899,688, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.90% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 2,865,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.65 million in EGLX stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $2.71 million in EGLX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EGLX] by around 12,733,211 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 185,945 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,988,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,907,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGLX stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,549,052 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 133,628 shares during the same period.