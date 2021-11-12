Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gain 24.53% so far this year. What now?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] price plunged by -1.25 percent to reach at -$1.13. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Raytheon Technologies CFO to present at Baird’s 2021 Virtual Global Industrial Conference.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) Chief Financial Officer Neil Mitchill will speak at Baird’s 2021 Virtual Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7:55 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.rtx.com and will be archived on the website afterward.

About Raytheon Technologies Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

A sum of 4979979 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.74M shares. Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares reached a high of $90.42 and dropped to a low of $88.69 until finishing in the latest session at $89.05.

The one-year RTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.09. The average equity rating for RTX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $103.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Redburn analysts kept a Buy rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 226.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

RTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.12. With this latest performance, RTX shares dropped by -0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.78 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.71, while it was recorded at 90.42 for the last single week of trading, and 83.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Raytheon Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

RTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 23.90%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $107,501 million, or 81.10% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 142,632,109, which is approximately 0.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 128,386,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.43 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.89 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly -1.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

986 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 53,182,244 shares. Additionally, 923 investors decreased positions by around 45,951,419 shares, while 301 investors held positions by with 1,108,069,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,207,202,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,580,786 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 13,463,607 shares during the same period.