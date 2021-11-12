PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] is -39.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: PCT] closed the trading session at $9.79 on 11/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.775, while the highest price level was $10.20. The company report on November 10, 2021 that PureCycle Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2021 Update.

– Plant 1, the first manufacturing plant in Ironton, Ohio, remains on schedule for expected completion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

– Plant 2, first cluster facility in Augusta, Georgia, on track for site work expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.31 percent and weekly performance of -25.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -32.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 868.01K shares, PCT reached to a volume of 6120431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCT shares is $34.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Alembic Global Advisors analysts kept a Overweight rating on PCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PureCycle Technologies Inc. is set at 0.97 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

PCT stock trade performance evaluation

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.10. With this latest performance, PCT shares dropped by -31.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.45 for PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.41, while it was recorded at 11.88 for the last single week of trading, and 19.06 for the last 200 days.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.76.

PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $476 million, or 40.30% of PCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCT stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 17,343,453, which is approximately 0.937% of the company’s market cap and around 11.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,876,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.33 million in PCT stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $42.84 million in PCT stock with ownership of nearly 58.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PureCycle Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:PCT] by around 16,232,477 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 3,575,218 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 28,828,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,636,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,749,001 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,727,583 shares during the same period.