Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] Revenue clocked in at $1.10 billion, down -64.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE: OSCR] loss -24.52% on the last trading session, reaching $12.47 price per share at the time. The company report on November 11, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Oscar Health, Inc. – OSCR.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar” or the “Company”) (NYSE:OSCR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Oscar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Oscar Health Inc. represents 207.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.59 billion with the latest information. OSCR stock price has been found in the range of $12.32 to $14.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, OSCR reached a trading volume of 6454414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSCR shares is $22.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Oscar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Oscar Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on OSCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oscar Health Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSCR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.67.

Trading performance analysis for OSCR stock

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.52. With this latest performance, OSCR shares dropped by -14.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.64% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.08 for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.65, while it was recorded at 15.75 for the last single week of trading.

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.92. Oscar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.90.

Return on Total Capital for OSCR is now -85.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.73. Additionally, OSCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] managed to generate an average of -$226,014 per employee.

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oscar Health Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]

There are presently around $1,845 million, or 76.10% of OSCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSCR stocks are: THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 32,859,064, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 14,490,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.7 million in OSCR stocks shares; and GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $180.38 million in OSCR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oscar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE:OSCR] by around 11,441,830 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,639,924 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 131,853,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,935,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSCR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,908,144 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,346,111 shares during the same period.