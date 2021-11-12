NuZee Inc. [NUZE] Stock trading around $5.29 per share: What’s Next?

NuZee Inc. [NASDAQ: NUZE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 163.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 161.88%. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Cuvée Coffee Expands into Select Walmart Stores Nationwide with Single Serve Filter Bag Format.

Single Serve Filter Bag Format is Manufactured by NuZee, Inc.

Cuvée Coffee, a nationally recognized specialty coffee roaster, is pleased to announce its expansion into over 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide. Starting November 8th, customers will have the opportunity to shop Cuvée Coffee’s single serve filter bags produced by its partner manufacturer, NuZee, Inc., a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats.

Over the last 12 months, NUZE stock dropped by -54.36%.

The market cap for the stock reached $91.09 million, with 17.82 million shares outstanding and 11.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 63.40K shares, NUZE stock reached a trading volume of 108838182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NuZee Inc. [NUZE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NuZee Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUZE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

NUZE Stock Performance Analysis:

NuZee Inc. [NUZE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 161.88. With this latest performance, NUZE shares gained by 167.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUZE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.77 for NuZee Inc. [NUZE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.29, while it was recorded at 2.68 for the last single week of trading, and 3.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NuZee Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NuZee Inc. [NUZE] shares currently have an operating margin of -665.16 and a Gross Margin at -17.03. NuZee Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -675.42.

Return on Total Capital for NUZE is now -160.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -170.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -182.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -141.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NuZee Inc. [NUZE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.65. Additionally, NUZE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NuZee Inc. [NUZE] managed to generate an average of -$557,476 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.NuZee Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.60.

NuZee Inc. [NUZE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 5.60% of NUZE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUZE stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 660,044, which is approximately -31.612% of the company’s market cap and around 35.44% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 241,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 million in NUZE stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $0.27 million in NUZE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in NuZee Inc. [NASDAQ:NUZE] by around 132,793 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 406,116 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 500,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,038,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUZE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 103,344 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 100,393 shares during the same period.