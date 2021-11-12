NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] moved down -5.04: Why It’s Important

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTP] price plunged by -5.04 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on November 4, 2021 that NextPlay Announces a Request for Proposals for Its Upcoming Suite of Stable Coins.

via NewMediaWire — NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTP), a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, announces it is seeking partners to power a suite of digital stable coins. NextPlay’s suite of coins will be built on top of recently acquired enabling technologies from Token IQ Inc. and enabled by NextPlay’s Longroot and NextBank units.

The suite of coins will cover a broad array of assets including various fiat currencies across a group of crypto chains with the goal of maximizing both the fiat and digital currency interoperability. With this goal in mind NextPlay is soliciting information from technology, banking, exchange, and digital chain partners.

A sum of 3701593 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.44M shares. NextPlay Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $1.40 and dropped to a low of $1.31 until finishing in the latest session at $1.32.

The one-year NXTP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.21. The average equity rating for NXTP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXTP shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXTP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NextPlay Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextPlay Technologies Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

NXTP Stock Performance Analysis:

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.38. With this latest performance, NXTP shares dropped by -47.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.98 for NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8606, while it was recorded at 1.4040 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4094 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextPlay Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] shares currently have an operating margin of -15873.15 and a Gross Margin at -7480.31. NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34142.99.

Return on Total Capital for NXTP is now -46.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.12. Additionally, NXTP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] managed to generate an average of -$916,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NXTP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextPlay Technologies Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXTP.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.60% of NXTP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 642,543, which is approximately 128.637% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC., holding 222,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in NXTP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.21 million in NXTP stock with ownership of nearly 286.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextPlay Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTP] by around 623,296 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 69,249 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 723,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,416,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTP stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,337 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 27,510 shares during the same period.