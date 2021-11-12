Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] gain 21.70% so far this year. What now?

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KIND] loss -7.45% or -0.98 points to close at $12.17 with a heavy trading volume of 3525019 shares. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Nextdoor and Veterans United team up to support Veterans in neighborhoods nationwide.

– Nextdoor, in partnership with Veterans United, is launching Proud Veteran Homeowner Groups to connect Veterans in local communities.

– Veterans United is giving away 11 homes to help Veterans become homeowners.

It opened the trading session at $13.40, the shares rose to $13.40 and dropped to $11.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KIND points out that the company has recorded 20.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -23.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, KIND reached to a volume of 3525019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for KIND stock

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.96. With this latest performance, KIND shares gained by 21.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.61% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.79 for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.40, while it was recorded at 12.59 for the last single week of trading.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]

33 institutional holders increased their position in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KIND] by around 4,685,995 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 5,338,294 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 28,083,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,108,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIND stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,960,453 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,379,860 shares during the same period.