Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] moved up 5.69: Why It’s Important

Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ: GRIL] gained 5.69% on the last trading session, reaching $1.30 price per share at the time. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Muscle Maker’s Pokemoto Division Signs Deal with Franserve, World’s Largest Franchising Firm to Build on Company’s Franchise Growth Strategy.

Company partners with Franserve, firm with 600+ franchise sales consultants to ramp up Pokemoto’s franchising efforts.

via NewMediaWire — Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) newest subsidiary Pokemoto, an 18-location and growing poke concept known for its healthier modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian poke classic is expanding its franchising growth strategy by partnering with Franserve, the world’s largest franchising consulting firm. The Franserve network is comprised of 600+ franchise sales savvy consultants looking to make deals with qualified entrepreneurs and franchisees. The partnership with Franserve kicked off this week and touts numerous benefits and resources – some listed below.

Muscle Maker Inc. represents 15.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.60 million with the latest information. GRIL stock price has been found in the range of $1.27 to $1.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, GRIL reached a trading volume of 4798652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Muscle Maker Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.47. With this latest performance, GRIL shares gained by 22.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.70 for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1243, while it was recorded at 1.2820 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5392 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -218.17 and a Gross Margin at -26.02. Muscle Maker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -225.76.

Return on Total Capital for GRIL is now -219.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -291.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -334.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -120.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.18. Additionally, GRIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Muscle Maker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.60% of GRIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 610,429, which is approximately 2.961% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 146,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in GRIL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.11 million in GRIL stock with ownership of nearly -40.632% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ:GRIL] by around 149,983 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 159,793 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 716,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,025,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRIL stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 124,182 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 24,153 shares during the same period.