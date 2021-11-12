Market cap of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] reaches 29.30M – now what?

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [AMEX: MITQ] traded at a low on 11/11/21, posting a -0.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.70. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Moving iMage Technologies Announces Strong Results in First Quarter Fiscal 2022.

Reports year-over-year revenue growth of 98% to $3.5 Million;.

Extinguished $3.1 million in debt in the quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2936553 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. stands at 4.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.64%.

The market cap for MITQ stock reached $29.30 million, with 10.85 million shares outstanding and 7.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 715.78K shares, MITQ reached a trading volume of 2936553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MITQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07.

How has MITQ stock performed recently?

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MITQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.52 for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.91, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.68 and a Gross Margin at +21.83. Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.38.

Return on Total Capital for MITQ is now -86.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -244.03. Additionally, MITQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 212.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] managed to generate an average of -$57,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ]

1 institutional holders increased their position in Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [AMEX:MITQ] by around 11,599 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MITQ stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,599 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.