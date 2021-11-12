Market cap of GoPro Inc. [GPRO] reaches 1.49B – now what?

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRO] gained 8.17% on the last trading session, reaching $10.46 price per share at the time. The company report on November 11, 2021 that GoPro Ranks No. 1 Large Employer in Outside Magazine’s “Best Places to Work”.

Commitment to remote + hybrid work and employee wellness wins prestigious recognition.

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced that it’s been ranked as the No. 1 large employer in Outside Magazine’s 50 Best Places to Work in 2021 list. The annual list, presented in collaboration with the Outdoor Industry Association, celebrates U.S.-based companies that lead in their commitment to employee engagement and wellness. GoPro ranks No. 36 overall while earning the No. 1 ranking for companies with more than 250 employees based in the United States.

GoPro Inc. represents 142.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.49 billion with the latest information. GPRO stock price has been found in the range of $9.9417 to $10.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, GPRO reached a trading volume of 5734610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GoPro Inc. [GPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $10.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for GoPro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $4.50 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $7, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on GPRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for GPRO stock

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.79. With this latest performance, GPRO shares gained by 17.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.29 for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.29, while it was recorded at 9.90 for the last single week of trading, and 10.23 for the last 200 days.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoPro Inc. [GPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.63 and a Gross Margin at +37.31. GoPro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.49.

Return on Total Capital for GPRO is now 1.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.40. Additionally, GPRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] managed to generate an average of -$88,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.GoPro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GoPro Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoPro Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GoPro Inc. [GPRO]

There are presently around $1,002 million, or 76.70% of GPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,171,995, which is approximately -3.846% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,630,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.2 million in GPRO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $96.16 million in GPRO stock with ownership of nearly 23.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoPro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRO] by around 20,214,977 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 17,626,270 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 57,940,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,782,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,155,489 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,531,910 shares during the same period.