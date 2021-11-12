Market cap of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ] reaches 1.36B – now what?

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [NYSE: ASZ] gained 0.10% or 0.01 points to close at $9.82 with a heavy trading volume of 5001545 shares.

It opened the trading session at $9.80, the shares rose to $9.82 and dropped to $9.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASZ points out that the company has recorded 0.51% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 313.93K shares, ASZ reached to a volume of 5001545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for ASZ stock

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, ASZ shares gained by 0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.51% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.92 for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.77, while it was recorded at 9.80 for the last single week of trading.

An analysis of insider ownership at Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ]

91 institutional holders increased their position in Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [NYSE:ASZ] by around 79,151,307 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 173,628 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,635,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,960,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASZ stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,042,490 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 173,628 shares during the same period.