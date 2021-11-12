Market cap of Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] reaches 418.96M – now what?

Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ: ALTO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.97% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.98%. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Alto Ingredients Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Third Quarter Net Loss of $3.5 million and Positive Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million.

Subsequent to Quarter-End, the Company Sold its Stockton, CA Facility.

Over the last 12 months, ALTO stock rose by 1.90%. The one-year Alto Ingredients Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.89. The average equity rating for ALTO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $418.96 million, with 71.26 million shares outstanding and 69.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, ALTO stock reached a trading volume of 3767205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALTO shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alto Ingredients Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALTO in the course of the last twelve months was 22.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

ALTO Stock Performance Analysis:

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.98. With this latest performance, ALTO shares gained by 6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.52 for Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.22, while it was recorded at 5.76 for the last single week of trading, and 5.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alto Ingredients Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.68 and a Gross Margin at +4.25. Alto Ingredients Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.69.

Return on Total Capital for ALTO is now 1.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.54. Additionally, ALTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] managed to generate an average of -$40,854 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.Alto Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ALTO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alto Ingredients Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alto Ingredients Inc. go to 20.00%.

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $240 million, or 61.30% of ALTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALTO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 7,013,035, which is approximately -25.492% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,421,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.98 million in ALTO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.1 million in ALTO stock with ownership of nearly 8.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alto Ingredients Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ:ALTO] by around 9,701,752 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 11,928,915 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 19,087,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,717,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALTO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,738,497 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,376,664 shares during the same period.