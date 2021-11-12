Market Analysts see Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Titan Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: TMDI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -23.31% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -26.90%. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Titan Medical Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, TMDI stock rose by 78.32%.

The market cap for the stock reached $136.91 million, with 109.53 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 358.61K shares, TMDI stock reached a trading volume of 6325358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Titan Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Titan Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan Medical Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.68.

TMDI Stock Performance Analysis:

Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.90. With this latest performance, TMDI shares dropped by -16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.12 for Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5785, while it was recorded at 1.5730 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7884 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Titan Medical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.98. Titan Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.92.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 267.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.

Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 3.44% of TMDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMDI stocks are: ESSEX LLC with ownership of 1,484,583, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 million in TMDI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.43 million in TMDI stock with ownership of nearly -68.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Titan Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:TMDI] by around 2,990,445 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 937,465 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 931,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,859,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMDI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,789,001 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 143,705 shares during the same period.