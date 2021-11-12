Market Analysts see The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] falling to $0.90. Time to buy?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WTER] traded at a low on 11/11/21, posting a -7.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.51. The company report on November 11, 2021 that The Alkaline Water Company Partners with iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group to Accelerate Hospitality Growth.

Partnership Will Drive National Sales in Lodging, Gaming, Conference Centers, and More.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, announced that it has partnered with iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group (“iDEAL”), to coordinate marketing, business development, and sales efforts in the non-commercial hospitality channel. The iDEAL team will use their industry knowledge and over 217 years of combined hospitality experience and innovation to drive new Alkaline88® sales in the multi-billion-dollar channel.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5302533 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stands at 6.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.34%.

The market cap for WTER stock reached $152.00 million, with 89.71 million shares outstanding and 89.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, WTER reached a trading volume of 5302533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTER shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTER stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has WTER stock performed recently?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.12. With this latest performance, WTER shares dropped by -5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.83 for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6306, while it was recorded at 1.6200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4504 for the last 200 days.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.81 and a Gross Margin at +36.42. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.21.

Return on Total Capital for WTER is now -121.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -253.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -259.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.99. Additionally, WTER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] managed to generate an average of -$586,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.32.The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTER.

Insider trade positions for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]

There are presently around $12 million, or 7.70% of WTER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,163,461, which is approximately 39.497% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC., holding 1,507,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 million in WTER stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.89 million in WTER stock with ownership of nearly 21.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WTER] by around 3,384,221 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 416,027 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 3,824,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,625,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTER stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,214,706 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 312,001 shares during the same period.